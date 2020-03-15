Dancing on Ice finalist Perri Kiely posted a series of short videos to Instagram Stories on Sunday that gave a sweet glimpse into his life now the reality TV competition is over. In the clips, the dancer filmed his Diversity co-star Jordan Banjo and his fiancée Naomi Courts walking ahead of him on a muddy path, pushing a pushchair. He walked behind them, pushing another of the couple's two young children. The down-to-earth star took a few seconds to narrate his walk, saying he was "taking third-wheeling to a whole new level".

The Greatest Dancer star Jordan shares two young children with Naomi: daughter Mayowa Angel, who was born in July 2019, and one-year-old son Cassius. Perri went on to share videos of the family sitting around a table in a café, with tiny Mayowa on his knee and Cassius enjoying a snack in his highchair. The 24-year-old raised his eyebrows to the camera and added a large stripy gif that simply read: "Sunday."

Perri went for a Sunday walk with Jordan Banjo and his family

The popular star then reposted a Story from his friend and Jordan's brother Ashley's Instagram, which showed the Dancing on Ice judge's answer to a question from a fan. It read: "How is Perr[i] still single?" Over the top of an image of his friend when he first became famous, Ashley had replied, "I have no idea!" Perri shared Ashley's response with the teasing message: "@ashleybanjogram You can get off my back."

All three men shot to fame after appearing on Britain's Got Talent as part of dance crew Diversity, which won Britain's Got Talent in in 2009. Perri impressed judges and the public again in the most recent series of DOI, making it to the final before being pipped to the post by actor Joe Swash. While he may have been active, though, he recently confessed that his love life hasn't been. On Valentine's Day, Perri shared a photo of himself with a red rose in his mouth with a sign in the background that read: "In a relationship with TikTok." In the caption, he wrote: "Sums me up these days…"

