Sarah Jessica Parker gives glimpse inside family home – with the most stylish dining table The Sex and the City actress lives in Greenwich Village in Manhattan, New York

Sarah Jessica Parker has a stunning town house in New York's West Village. The Sex and the City actress lives with husband Matthew Broderick and their children James Wilkie, 17, and twins Tabitha and Marion, ten, who have all been social distancing over the past few days amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sarah has been documenting their time indoors on social media, and by doing so has given fans a glimpse inside her family home – which is just as fabulous as you would expect. On Monday evening, the mother-of-three posted a photo on Instagram of a folded pile of fresh laundry, revealing that she was finding comfort in keeping everything clean.

Sarah Jessica Parker has a stylish dining table in her family home

The laundry was resting on a vibrant yellow dining table and it was this stylish piece of furniture that caught the attention of Sarah's followers, with one commenting: "I love that yellow table. I'm about to paint our guest bedroom yellow," while another wrote: "I love your table, that's a very beautiful colour." A third added: "I love your table, it's a beautiful colour."

In 2014, Sarah invited fans inside her home during an appearance on Vogue's 73 Questions, and it's evident that the star has an eye for design. The interview took place in her living room, which has gorgeous green velvet sofas and has floor-to-ceiling book shelves filled with novels and family photos. Paintings hang on the walls, and there is an antique sideboard and vintage drinks tray. A grand piano is in the large living space too, and all the family enjoy playing it. On Monday, the actress shared a sweet photo of her twins doing a duet to Heart and Soul. In the caption, the doting mum wrote: "Heart and Soul. With clean hands. Over and over. For however long."

Inside the Sex and the City actress' living room

New York, like many other cities around the world right now, is near to going into complete lockdown, and Sarah and her family have been staying at home as a result. Mayor Bill de Blasio has now ordered restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a takeaway or delivery basis as the city battles the spreading coronavirus outbreak, as well as closing nightclubs, cinemas, concert venues and theatres – meaning Sarah and Matthew's Broadway show, Plaza Suite, has been suspended. In a written statement, he said: "This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."

Sarah's family have been directly affected by the coronavirus, as Matthew's sister, Janet Broderick, 64, was diagnosed with the illness last week. Luckily, Janet – who is currently in isolation – is on the mend, and released a statement via her church's website thanking everyone for their messages and prayers.

