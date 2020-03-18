Emma Willis celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, and many famous faces were quick to wish the Big Brother host well. But of all of the birthday wishes Emma received, nothing quite compared to the adorable banner her children made her. Taking to Instagram, Emma shared a photo of the sweet message created for her by her three kids. In the image, Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight, and three-year-old Trixie-Grace held up their handiwork, which read: "Happy birthday mummy" and was also adorned with purple balloons and red kisses – all hand-drawn of course! Alongside the photo, Emma sweetly wrote: "No one I'd rather be stuck in the house with. Stay safe everyone."

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis go bowling on sweet Valentine's Day date

Emma also shared a photo of the giant tiramisu cake that her Busted star husband Matt Willis made for her, and it's safe to say that the family will be eating well tonight. In another image, The Circle host could be seen propped up on a kitchen countertop, with the cake in front of her. Adorably, Matt had adorned the cake with candles, and Emma wrote: "Made by the wonderful hands of Matt Willis."

Emma shared the photo on Instagram

Matt was clearly proud of his baking skills, and shared two images of the cake on his own Instagram page, as well as one of Emma wearing an LED face mask after enjoying a big slice. In the caption, the Year 3000 singer wrote: "I made this tiramisu. It was epic. Then this happened… birthday isolation."

It seems that the rocker's fans were just as impressed with his efforts, and took to the comment section of his post to point out how delicious the creation looked. One commented: "Enjoy that pud it looks delish," while another asked: "Recipe please!" Many more simply sent Emma sweet birthday wishes.

