They celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary this summer, and it seems Emma Willis and her husband Matt have never looked happier. The former Big Brother presenter took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a loved-up selfie of the two during what appeared to be a date at a snowdome centre. "Day off vibes," the doting wife simply wrote in the caption.

Emma Willis shared this snap of with her husband

Fans of the couple immediately rushed to post gushing messages, with one saying: "Such a gorgeous and cool couple! You're both an inspiration that hard work, love and family time can work." Another remarked: "My fave Brit couple hands down. Matt is awesome, Emma is awesome. Zero drama. Just two peeps loving life with their babies. Respect."

READ: Emma Willis reveals parenting fears in rare interview about her children

The lovely daytime date comes shortly after Matt revealed that during the height of his band Busted's fame he and his wife were only able to see each other for an hour every three weeks. He told Daily Mail: "There were moments in our life where we were like [expletive] we never see each other. We said: 'We can't do this anymore.' Busted were on tour for about five months and she was working all the time so I would see her for like an hour or something like every three weeks. She'd have work [when] I'd be home so it was becoming progressively more difficult, so now we block out time."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

The musician added: "We always have a month in the summer when we're together, and something has to be really important to break that up. Even though we seem really busy, we both have big periods of time at home with the kids, we kind of prioritise that, we have a lot of weekends together now." Matt and Emma have been married for 11 years and have three lovely kids together; daughters Isabelle, ten, and Trixie, three, and seven-year-old son Ace.

MORE: Rebekah Vardy surprised with baby shower after feud with Coleen Rooney

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.