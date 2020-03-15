On Sunday, Emma Willis revealed that she had played a very important role for her best friend the previous day – she was the "best woman" at his wedding! The star posted a series of photos from the big day to Instagram. In one picture, she and her close friend Richard sat in the back seat of his wedding car. Emma wore a red maxi dress, her blonde hair tied back in a bun, while her bestie rocked a smart suit and tie and held a bouquet of white flowers. Another snap showed Emma smiling as she stood next to Richard and his new husband Josh, and in a third, the star looked on as her friend gave his speech at the reception.

The star captioned the photos: "Yesterday I had the honour of being ‘best woman’ for my best friend @chardsmith78, well done Richie of finding an absolute gem in @joshruddagentscout. A beautiful day, for a beautiful pair [rainbow emoji]." Fans loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse of Emma's life, as well as the sweet sentiment, with comments including: "So lovely, couple of dreamboats," and: "That's just too beautiful."

Emma shared the sweet photos to Instagram

But that wasn't all – in her Stories, Emma revealed that on the way to the ceremony, the pair had shared an emotional interlude. The former Big Brother presenter shared a selfie from the car which showed her and Richard smiling at the camera. She captioned it: "Yesterday, my best friend got married and I was honoured to be his best woman…" She then shared another picture of Richard with his glasses on his forehead and his eyes screwed up, which she captioned: "He cried before he even got to the ceremony," adding a red heart emoji.

The special occasion clearly meant a lot to Emma, who has been married over a decade herself. The former model started dating McBusted star Matt Willis in 2005 and the couple married three years later at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire. They now share three children: ten-year-old Isabelle, eight-year-old Ace, and Trixie, two. Emma is also great friends with vlogger, author and mum-of-three Giovanna Fletcher, who is married to Matt's bandmate Tom Fletcher, and the two families went on holiday to Walt Disney World last April.

