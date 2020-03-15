Emma Willis ensured all eyes remained on her during Saturday night's instalment of The Voice with her gorgeous strappy black dress. For the knockouts show, the presenter opted for a twist on the classic LBD with her black midi dress from Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand goop. With delicate spaghetti straps, a fitted corset top and a pleated A-line skirt, the flattering cut looked like it was made for Emma.

After searching high and low, we have been able to track down the pretty frock and it is from goop's limited-edition fashion line G.Label. Available to buy for £615, the flowing maxi is made from Italian poplin which the brand states was "plucked right out of Italy’s finest mills." With its simple silhouette, we imagine the dress would work just as well with sandals on the beach as it would with heels for an evening look like Emma's. We can see why it's part of Gwyneth's capsule collection, all inspired by the pieces she has worn!

Emma added black heels and a thin black choker for an edgy yet feminine look, all put together by her stylist Leah Binnall. Tagging a photo of herself twirling around in the dress, the beautiful blonde credited her talented glam squad, including hairstylist Louis Byrne who gave her a sleek bun using Aveda UK and Amanda Bowen who was responsible for her show-stopping makeup. Taking to her Instagram, Amanda shared the secret behind Emma's chiselled cheekbones and gold glittery eyes, revealing the look was created using products from Marc Jacobs, Urban Decay and SUQQU.

Emma paired her dress with black heels and wore her blonde hair in a high bun

Praising her style on Instagram, fans flocked to the comments section to write: "Gosh, so stunningly beautiful!!" and: "Those EYES!" This was not the first time The Voice viewers have been blown away by Emma's outfits. At the end of February, she kicked off the first night of the battle rounds wearing a figure-hugging black dress from Alex Perry made out of vinyl and velvet materials. The 43-year-old paired it with matching black Christian Louboutin heels and teased her platinum blonde hair into an intricate plaited updo.

