This is the fun way Emma and Matt Willis spent Valentine's Day The Circle host clearly has a talented husband…

We're feeling pretty jealous of Emma and Matt Willis' fun Valentine's date – the famous couple went bowling! The Circle host shared a video of husband Matt showing off his skills at a bowling alley, and we can't think of a better way to spend the most romantic day of the year. In the video, shared to Instagram, Matt can be seen throwing his bowling ball down the lane with expertise precision, and the Busted singer only left two pins standing! Not bad.

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis go bowling on sweet Valentine's Day date

The couple are known for sharing incredible photos of their loved-up trips, and in January, treated followers to many snaps of their skiing holiday. Emma and Matt jetted off to the French skiing region of Les Trois-Vallees in the New Year, and Emma uploaded a snap of herself and her husband decked out in skiing gear, much to the envy of fans! Her followers flocked to the comment section to say just how amazing their getaway looked. One wrote: "Gorgeous," while another added: "This holiday looks incredible."

Emma also shared a sweet photo of Matt on the day

It's going to be a busy year for the Willis family, who are undergoing some serious renovation work on the luxurious house the couple share with their three children, Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace. Speaking about the project, Emma told House Beautiful that since relocating to Hertfordshire from north London three years ago, they have been doing lots of work on the house.

"The house looks like a country cottage, but inside, the rooms were very square and the walls were white," she explained. "We more or less pulled it down and started over, trying to mirror the cottage style but with a modern twist. It was a big learning curve and there were times when I doubted my judgement. It's still a work in progress and we haven't put up our pictures or photos of the children yet."

