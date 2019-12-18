Emma Willis and her husband Matt have been getting into the festive spirit. The couple shared a rare loved-up selfie on social media as they celebrated Christmas with some of their friends and colleagues on Tuesday evening. "Team Willis Christmas drinks. THE best group of beautiful souls you could ever ask to have around you... thank you guys for everything you do," the mum-of-three captioned the image on Instagram. In the pic, Emma wraps an arm lovingly around Matt's neck as she nestles her head on his shoulder. Fans of the couple loved the rare PDA, with one commenting: "Such a gorgeous couple," and another said: "What a good looking bunch."

Emma and Matt enjoyed some PDA on Tuesday

Emma has recently returned from what appeared to be a work trip to Mauritius, where her idyllic break soon took a turn for the worse as heavy downpours dampened the mood. The TV presenter initially shared a stunning beach photo, and the weather looked glorious. Not long after, however, the heavens opened, and the doting mum shared another snap – this time of herself and her friend Claire huddling together with towels on their heads as rain pounded the ground behind them. Emma, 43, captioned the photo: "Turns out the weather changes very quickly…" and fans were quick to let The Circle host know just how much they related.

WATCH: Emma Willis reveals how she juggles her work

MORE: Emma Willis shares adorable photo of daughter Trixie learning a new skill

One follower replied: "It was like this in Mexico a few weeks ago. Very hot and sunny then big downpours! Enjoy!" Another added: "An ultimate throwback to our soggy Moel Famau trip!" Some of Emma's fans were also in Mauritius and experienced the very same storm! A third follower explained: "We are in Mauritius too and got caught in that ninja shower!"

MORE: Emma Willis shares striking photo of son Ace in celebration of his birthday

Husband Matt stayed at home so he could take part in the Big Sleep Out in Trafalgar Square, an overnight event that raised money for homeless people across the world. Matt shared a snap of his evening, revealing he was taking part in the charity event with the wife of Mcfly's Tom Fletcher, Giovanna Fletcher.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.