Holly Willoughby reveals fears for her mum Linda, 72, as coronavirus outbreak heightens

Holly Willoughby has admitted she is worried for her 72-year-old mum Linda amid the nation's ongoing coronavirus fears. The This Morning host voiced her concerns about her parents during a phone-in about the disease with a doctor on Wednesday's daytime show. "My mum is older than me, she's 72, so she’s creeping into that age bracket and my dad," she told Dr Claire. "As a daughter, because I want to look after them, should I be making sure they've got enough food in?

Holly Willoughby with her mum Linda

"But you don't want to add to this panic of stockpiling. What does the infrastructure around that look like?" However, the medical expert was quick to reassure Holly that there was no need to start hoarding essentials for them. "Our chief medical officers say people need to take precautions but they don't need to isolate themselves," she explained. "It might not be long until people with underlying conditions may need to isolate themselves and we need to make sure these people are supported."

Dr Claire added: "Just think about who's going to get the shopping - do we have a back-up plan? It’s time to start sharing phone numbers with people." The concerns come as the government prepare to reveal details about their response to the coronavirus. It is expected that the UK will switch to tactics aimed at delaying its spread rather than to contain.

Meanwhile, Ronan Keating, who presents the Magic Radio Breakfast Show, recently returned to the UK after playing a gig in Singapore. Since his trip last week, the 43-year-old has been working remotely from home as an "extra precaution". Speaking on the show earlier this week, Ronan said: "We have to be cautious, we have to be clever about it and it makes total sense. I'm feeling fine."

A Magic Radio spokesperson has since told HELLO!: "After returning from a gig in Singapore ten days ago, Ronan has been doing the Magic Radio Breakfast Show remotely at home as an extra precaution. Our priority is the wellbeing of our staff and presenters, and with many sharing equipment within our studios the decision was made to take this extra measure."

