Holly Willoughby has the best response to Nicole Appleton's surprise baby news The This Morning star is close friends with the All Saints singer

Holly Willoughby had the best response to Nicole Appleton's surprise baby news on Thursday. The This Morning star appeared to be just as shocked as the rest of us when the All Saints singer dropped the bombshell that she had managed to keep her pregnancy secret for nine months! Commenting on her adorable baby announcement on Instagram, Holly sweetly wrote: "Welcome to the world beautiful Skipper... you lucky girl... you’ve won the mum lottery... Can’t wait to meet you ... love you all."

Nicole took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she and boyfriend Stephen Haines have welcomed a daughter named Skipper. Alongside a series of heartmelting photos of the new family, Nicole wrote: "After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months...which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends...I can finally announce our incredible news!!..Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY! [sic]."

Nicole Appleton kept her pregnancy secret for nine months

In the first photo, Nicole and Stephen can be seen doting on little Skipper. The second photo is a close up of the newborn's face, while the third shows Nicole sitting upright in bed as she cradles her baby bump. Needless to say, fans were thrilled by the news and took to the comment section of the singer's post to say so. One wrote: "What lovely news, congratulations!" Another added: "Oh wow! This is amazing news."

Nicole Appleton and boyfriend Stephen Haines welcomed daughter Skipper

Nicole was pictured out for the first time with Stephen in March 2019 and the couple have been dating since November 2018. The singer went Instagram official with Stephen in February 2019 when they shared a picture of themselves in matching dressing gowns at Soho Farmhouse. Nicole is also mother to son Gene, 18, from her relationship to Liam Gallagher. The couple married in 2008 and separated in 2013.

