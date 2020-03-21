Kevin Clifton and girlfriend Stacey Dooley enjoyed a date night while in self-isolation on Saturday, and documentary maker Stacey treated her followers to a glimpse of their evening. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old revealed in a photo that she and Kevin had ordered takeaway from Dishoom, which they enjoyed on Stacey's dreamy, candle-covered living room table. Strictly star Kevin could be seen tucking into the delicious meal as he sat on the floor.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton shares funny video of Stacey Dooley dancing

The current COVID-19 pandemic has brought about disappointing news for Kevin, who took to his Instagram page on Thursday to reveal his latest tour Burn The Floor has now been postponed. "Burn The Floor 2020 UK tour postponement. On behalf of Burn The Floor and Strictly Theatre co. We have made the decision to postpone the 2020 UK tour, following the recent advice from the government," he said.

Stacey shared the photo on Instagram

On future plans, Kevin added: "We are working closely with all of the venues to reschedule the tour for June and July. At this time we do not have any more information but please rest assured we will update you as often as we can. The venues will contact all ticket holders in due course to inform you of the next steps. Please note this may take some time. In the meantime, take care and we look forward to seeing you all soon."

The news comes shortly after his ex-wife Karen Hauer and Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez confirmed their dance show, Firedance, will not be going ahead. Reigning champ Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure have also decided to postpone their upcoming London Dance Nights 2020, while Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have pulled the plug on their Remembering the Oscars tour, and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's tour has also been put on hold.

