Stacey Dooley is obsessed with these cult Chanel sandals - and we’ve found affordable lookalikes

We might be months away from being able to swap our boots for sandals, but one person thinking ahead to warmer weather is Stacey Dooley, who can’t get enough of her new Chanel sandals. The presenter has been pictured out and about in the chunky shoes on multiple occasions, and recently shared the love for the shoes on Instagram, when she posted a picture of them captioned: “I’m in total denial it’s 2’c”

Her followers were divided on the unusual style, with some loving the design and others not quite convinced. One wrote: “Love them!” while another added: “In love with these but not the price”. Not only are the sandals sold out everywhere, they cost hundreds of pounds - but luckily, the high street is catching up with some similar, equally comfortable and stylish options. Here’s some of our favourites:

Chunky buckle sandals, £30, ASOS

Platform braid sandals, £49.99, Mango

Buckle sandals, £52, Office

Footbed sandals, £26, Topshop

Stacey is nothing if not a trendsetter. The former Strictly Come Dancing star recently revealed that her new go-to shop for jeans is sustainable brand E.L.V. Denim. Responding to Instagram requests for more information about her style, Stacey created a video explaining why she loves the label while modelling a pair of high-waisted jeans and a cream knitted top.

"After I'd done the documentary about fast fashion and consumerism, it became apparent that you need thousands and thousands of litres of water just to make one pair of jeans," she said. "I was trying to find more second-hand denim but sometimes it can not really look the part or you're just buying it because you're doing the right thing but you don't love the jeans."

She also favours casual tracksuits and oversized clothes, which we can definitely get on board with during this period of isolation. Comfort and style all in one? Sign us up!

