Stacey Dooley just wore sustainable jeans that will make you rethink your denim staples The E.L.V. Denim jeans are made from 100 per cent upcycled material

There's no denying Stacey Dooley knows how to dress to impress, just look to her dazzling Strictly Come Dancing tour wardrobe. Aside from her sparkly dresses, she also regularly gives us a lesson in casual weekend dressing, from her cosy loungewear collection to her oversized jumpers. Now, the TV presenter has opened up about her latest denim obsession, so listen up if you want to get her effortlessly chic style.

Boyfriend jeans, £315, E.L.V. Denim @ Net-A-Porter

BUY NOW

The 33-year-old - who is dating former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton - took to Instagram to reveal her new go-to shop for jeans is sustainable brand E.L.V. Denim. Responding to requests for more information about her style, Stacey created a video explaining why she loves the label while modelling a pair of high-waisted jeans and a cream knitted top.

MORE: Stacey Dooley shares a peek inside her romantic holiday with Kevin Clifton

"After I'd done the documentary about fast fashion and consumerism, it became apparent that you need thousands and thousands of litres of water just to make one pair of jeans," she said. "I was trying to find more second-hand denim but sometimes it can not really look the part or you're just buying it because you're doing the right thing but you don't love the jeans." After stumbling across the 100 per cent upcycled jeans at a shoot, she loved them so much she visited the East London store to get her hands on a pair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Clifton shares funny video of Stacey Dooley dancing

If you're after sustainable jeans, E.L.V Denim sells a range of different styles, from boyfriend to corduroy. It appears as though Stacey is wearing high-waisted boyfriend jeans with a straight-leg silhouette, and you can get your hands on a pair for £315. Although many of Stacey's followers showered her with compliments, including one who wrote: "Love this idea!" others were more sceptical about the pricetag. "Brilliant idea and gorgeous jeans but some pairs are £319!! We need to get more manufacturers to get on this idea so the prices can be brought down," another said.

READ: Kylie Jenner divides fans with latest outfit choice

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.