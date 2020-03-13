Eamonn Holmes reveals how his holiday was ruined due to coronavirus outbreak The TV presenter was due to go to Italy with wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that his trip to Italy with wife Ruth Langsford for her birthday was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The TV presenter made the statement during Friday's This Morning during a chat with fellow presenter Rochelle Humes and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton, both of whom had also cancelled trips to the European country.

Eamonn, 60, said to Kevin: "So it was Stacey's birthday last weekend, and it's my wife's birthday next week, it's Rochelle's birthday the week after, and funnily enough we all decided to go to Italy," to which fellow presenter Rochelle responded: "Yes, us too!" However, the news anchor and husband of Ruth then said: "Of course we're not going now."

The TV presenter was talking to Rochelle and Kevin when he revealed the news

Kevin, who was appearing on the morning magazine show to discuss his shock exit from Strictly, then explained his situation further. "Yeah we had it planned for ages that we were going to go to Rome for a couple of days for [Stacey's] birthday," he began, adding: "And as it got closer and closer and news was starting to come out we were going 'oh I don't know about this' then [others] were like 'no you'll be fine.'"

The TV presenting duo were due to fly to Italy for Ruth's birthday

He continued: "And in the end I went 'I don't think this is a risk worth taking', so we didn't go." However, the professional dancer and his fellow former Strictly champ did manage to enjoy a trip away. Kevin explained further: "I booked a trip to Portugal for a couple of days instead, which is just as well because I'd probably still be in Rome."

The news of their cancelled trips comes soon after Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared COVID-19 as "the worst public health crisis for a generation" and warned "we'll be loving loved ones before their time," in a press conference on Thursday. Other governments from around the world have been responding to the outbreak of coronavirus, with schools closing and businesses asking employees to work from home.

