Eamonn Holmes's weekend didn't go exactly to plan! The This Morning star took to Instagram on Sunday to lament the lack of football – a result of the coronavirus - and the dreary British weather. Eammon shared a photo showing him sat in the car looking less than impressed, with his dog sat on his lap. He wrote: "No football, no nothing and now no dog walk. Peeing Down." A number of his followers urged the TV host to get outside anyway, including colleague Kate Garraway, who wrote: "Get out there in the rain – do you good!" But Eamonn responded: "I'm fine… it's the dog!"

Eamonn Holmes lamented to British weather on Instagram

Eamonn hasn't had the best of luck recently. Last week he revealed that his trip to Italy with wife Ruth Langsford for her birthday had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The TV presenter shared his story on Friday's This Morning during a chat with fellow presenter Rochelle Humes and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton, both of whom had also cancelled trips to the country.

Eamonn, 60, said to Kevin: "So it was Stacey's birthday last weekend, and it's my wife's birthday next week, it's Rochelle's birthday the week after, and funnily enough we all decided to go to Italy," to which fellow presenter Rochelle responded: "Yes, us too!" However, Eamonn then confirmed: "Of course we're not going now."

Ruth Langsford: A look at her career

Kevin, who was appearing on the morning magazine show to discuss his shock exit from Strictly, then explained his own situation. "Yeah we had it planned for ages that we were going to go to Rome for a couple of days for [Stacey's] birthday. And as it got closer and closer and news was starting to come out we were going 'Oh, I don't know about this', then [others] were like 'No, you'll be fine.' But in the end I went 'I don't think this is a risk worth taking', so we didn't go."

Ruth was absent from Friday's show, having pulled out of hosting duties due to illness. Husband Eamonn took to Instagram to share the news, confirming that Rochelle had been drafted in at the last minute to present alongside him. "The bad news is Ruth is a bit under the weather today. The good news is Rochelle and I will pair up again," he wrote, alongside a snap of him and Rochelle. "A delightful friend and colleague and always a joy to be around."