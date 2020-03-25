Lisa Faulkner gives an intimate insight into home life with John Torode during coronavirus lockdown Lisa shares her home with husband John Torode and her daughter

Families around the world are having to adjust to a new way of life as a result of the coronavirus lockdown – and Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are no exception! This week, Lisa shared a snapshot on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse inside her home life – and admitted there have been some teething problems. The photo shows Masterchef judge John sat at a round dining table, concentrating on building some Lego, while Lisa's teenage daughter, Billie, can just be seen in the corner of the picture competing some school work.

Lisa Faulkner shared a photo from her family home during the coronavirus lockdown

Lisa, 48, wrote: "Homework on one side of the table. Lego building on the other. All looks a place of calm but believe me we are just trying to find our feet and work out how we all live and work together…happy whatever day of the week it is ...oh yes Monday! Love you all."

The blonde chef has previously admitted that being in a state of self-isolation has left her feeling "weird". Speaking frankly to the camera in a video shared on social media, the former EastEnders actress revealed: "Morning. I've been really quiet this morning. I did Nadia's yoga. I did some of her meditation first, then I did some of her yoga, and I've been really quiet, and the house is really quiet. John's doing the garden and… it's weird. I feel weird today. I'll see you in a bit."

VIDEO: Lisa Faulkner gives a glimpse inside her bedroom

She has also urged fans to be considerate towards others during these uncertain times. Sharing an intimate selfie from bed alongside 54-year-old John, Lisa wrote: "Good morning. It's the little things like having a cup of tea in bed with my husband before we start our day. Chatting and planning what we can do, how we can help.

"Being thankful for the things we have and mostly the love we have with each other and our children and family and friends. Hang in there everyone. We can get through this together."