Lisa Faulkner shared a fantastic new achievement with her fans on Wednesday – and her husband John Torode was among the first to congratulate her. The actress, cook, and author posted a stunning photo of herself holding a paperback copy of her memoir, Meant to Be. The blonde beauty looked radiant in a soft peach sweater and jeans, wearing natural makeup and her hair loose. Lisa gave a close-lipped smile as she held the book's cover towards the camera. The story of the former EastEnders star's journey to becoming a mother, the cover features Lisa holding hands with her daughter Billie, 12, both dressed in green tops and jeans as they stand together on a beach.

The 48-year-old captioned the sweet picture: "#meanttobe out in paperback next Thursday 5th March. [heart emoji]." Her husband, celebrity chef and Masterchef presenter John, shared his excitement about the new release, commenting: "Yippee… clever clever you." Other followers added: "Brilliant!! And you look peachy," "Congratulations, can’t wait to read," "Yass! I shall get it for my birthday (5th March!)" and: "I loved this book! Listened to it in the car as an audiobook and have recommended it to so many people."

Masterchef host John Torode shared his support for his wife Lisa's new book

Lisa met John when she was a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef back in 2010. The pair later became a couple and married on 24 October last year. The actress adopted Billie with her former husband Chris Coghill, an actor she met on the set of Burn It back in 2005. Meant to Be was originally released in hardback in June 2019 and Lisa has also published four cookery books, including Recipes from My Mother for My Daughter, which paid tribute to her late mother, who died when Lisa was just sixteen. She and John now present their own cooking show, John and Lisa's Morning Kitchen, which airs on Sunday mornings on ITV.

