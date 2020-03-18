Lisa Faulkner treated her followers to a lovely post on Wednesday morning. The 48-year-old actress shared an intimate selfie from bed alongside her husband, MasterChef judge John Torode. Trying to motivate her followers through the coronavirus pandemic, she wrote: "Good morning. It's the little things like having a cup of tea in bed with my husband before we start our day. Chatting and planning what we can do, how we can help."

Lisa Faulkner shared this cute selfie with husband John

She added: "Being thankful for the things we have and mostly the love we have with each other and our children and family and friends. Hang in there everyone. We can get through this together." The post comes shortly after Boris Johnson gave new guidelines on how to deal with the global crisis.

Lisa's fans were quick to thank her for sending such a "positive" message, with one writing: "Lovely words, and so nice to hear and see some positivity." Another remarked: "Exactly this. The anxiety can wreak havoc stay in the centre of what you know is safe, your love and your light xxx." A third post read: "You two have cheered me! Xx." Another follower remarked: "Love these moments, feeling more thankful, more appreciative."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner shares rare glimpse into bedroom

Lisa often keeps her fans up to date with her day-to-day life, and loves to share both the little and big things with her followers. During last week's appearance on Lorraine, Lisa opened up about her failed attempts at IVF, and how it affected her mental health. The TV star – who later adopted daughter Billie, 14, with ex-husband Chris Coghil – explained: "I struggled with lots and lots of IVF which failed and going through the adoption process, which meant I was always stressed and in this angst." She added: "For me, wellness and mental health means self-care. We all struggle at times in our life with anxiety and stress and feeling below par. To me, I have to keep that in touch."

