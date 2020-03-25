Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Wednesday to document a hilarious incident between herself and husband John Torode. In the video, Lisa and John were relaxing in the garden of their sunny home as they enjoyed a coffee. Lisa can then be heard asking her MasterChef star husband: "What did you just say to me?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode bicker in hilarious video

John takes it upon himself to explain the situation to Lisa's thousands of followers, saying: "We both had a cup of coffee in the garden together, and you're going inside…" Lisa then cut in, retorting: "I've got mine." Next, John finished his story, adding: "And I said, my cups are finished."

MORE: Lisa Faulkner gives an intimate insight into home life with John Torode during coronavirus lockdown

Lisa shared a photo of John at home during self-isolation

MORE: Lisa Faulkner reveals the way self-isolation is affecting her emotionally

But Lisa wasn't convinced, replying: "No you didn't. You said they're both finished and literally threw them at me." It was then that John hilariously pinned the blame on the current coronavirus pandemic, stating: "This is what happens in self-isolation."

The former EastEnders star has been keeping her fans up to date with her life under lockdown, and the TV star is self-isolating with John in their beautiful London home. On Tuesday, the 48-year-old even revealed how her family is coping with being cooped up together. The mother-of-one uploaded a photo of her gorgeous kitchen table, around which sat not only John, but also Billie, Lisa's fourteen-year-old daughter. John was building some Lego, while Billie appeared to be getting stuck into some school work.

Beneath the photo, Lisa wrote: "Homework on one side of the table. Lego building on the other. All looks a place of calm but believe me we are just trying to find our feet and work out how we all live and work together…happy whatever day of the week it is ...oh yes Monday! Love you all."

Her fans were delighted to be treated to a glimpse into Lisa's day, with one sweetly commenting: "Fab photo and gorgeous home! Love to your family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.