Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Thursday to share an important story. The former EastEnders star revealed that her aunt's partner, who is in his 70s, had difficulty food shopping because of coronavirus chaos. She explained in a video: "I've just been speaking to my aunty, and her boyfriend, man friend, who is in his late 70s I think, [he] went to Sainsbury's today just outside Guilford, at the time when older people are meant to go. He said there was an absolute stampede to get in."

Lisa continued: "He was nearly knocked over by healthy and well younger people to get in. There was nothing on the shelves, and he also had to queue for over an hour. So come on Sainsbury's. Nobody is policing it. Not fair."

It was announced earlier this week that certain supermarkets would give the elderly priority in dedicated shopping sessions during the coronavirus pandemic, for example, older citizens have been able to shop at some Lidl stores before they open to the rest of the public. The decision was made after numerous reports surfaced concerning panic buying and shelves being left empty, putting older people at a disadvantage.

On Wednesday, Lisa again urged her followers to be considerate towards others during these uncertain times. Sharing an intimate selfie from bed alongside her husband, MasterChef judge John Torode, Lisa wrote: "Good morning. It's the little things like having a cup of tea in bed with my husband before we start our day. Chatting and planning what we can do, how we can help."

She added: "Being thankful for the things we have and mostly the love we have with each other and our children and family and friends. Hang in there everyone. We can get through this together."

