Lily Allen shares a very rare photo of her two children, Marnie and Ethel

Lily Allen delighted fans this week by sharing a rare photo with her daughters during the coronavirus lockdown. The Smile singer, 34, posed for a fun family selfie with her two girls, Ethel, eight, and seven-year-old Marnie, who she shares with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper. She captioned the post: "I've aged 10 years in as many days. I'm tired and scared, but while we're stuck inside for reasons beyond our control, it's worth reminding ourselves that many families are driven FROM their homes, for a multitude of reasons, financial burdens, war, domestic violence, or even climate change. We are very lucky really."

Lily started dating Sam, a builder and decorator, in July 2009, and they went on to marry on 11 June 2011. They welcomed Ethel later that same year, followed by Marnie in 2013. Tragically in 2010, the couple lost their first child, a baby boy named George, six months into Lily's pregnancy.

In a candid conversation with Dame Jenni Murray on Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Lily said: "The hardest thing about that was losing a child, but there were complications with the actual delivery. He was so small he actually got stuck halfway in and halfway out, so to speak, during the delivery," before adding: "I went into trauma and I don’t think I’ll ever really recover from that."

Lily continued to explain: "As I was delivering him, the doctors said, 'There was a pulse and now there no longer is.' The cord was wrapped around his neck and he was just too small." When asked if she’ll ever get over the devastating loss, Lily replied: "I don't think I did – I don't think I ever will, really." Speaking about her daughter Ethel, who she conceived later in the same year, Lily continued: "She actually was very ill for the first eight months of her life, and three months after she was born, I then found out that I was pregnant with Marnie. So babies became my focus in that period of time."