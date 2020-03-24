Ayda Field is keeping her family close during the coronavirus pandemic. The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a brand new photo of daughter Teddy during self-isolation. The photo, which is taken from behind, shows the seven-year-old playing in the garden at the Williams' home in Los Angeles. Wearing a pretty white dress decorated with pineapples, Teddy can be seen with her arms stretched out as she enjoys the sunshine. "Pineapple Skies #stayhome #teddytime," Ayda proudly captioned the snapshot.

Ayda Field shared a new photo of daughter Teddy playing in the garden

Ayda, 40, and Robbie, 46, have been married since August 2010, and the couple share four children together; Teddy, Charlton, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau. On Valentine's Day, Robbie and Ayda stunned fans with the surprise announcement that they had welcomed their fourth child. Just like with one-year-old daughter Coco, their youngest son was born via a surrogate, and the stars kept the pregnancy a secret until he had been born.

MORE: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's 3 fabulous homes in London, LA and Malibu

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ayda Field shows off daughter Teddy's singing talent

"Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," former X Factor judge Ayda wrote on Instagram. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

MORE: Ayda Field shares adorable new photo of her daughters – and they have the cutest nickname!

In celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Ayda shared a sweet post in which Teddy can be heard singing a lullaby, while her brother Charlie beat-boxed. "Teddy and Charlie just presented me with this beautiful card they made," the mum-of-four wrote in the caption. "Teddy sang and Charlie beat-boxed. Feeling very grateful for the love of my family and our strength as a unit," she added. "Sending all mommies and mummies, past and present, a big Mother's Day hug. And to my incredible mommy @go2gwen, thank you for being my beacon and best friend AWxx #mothersday #motherslove #mommylife."