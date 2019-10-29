Robbie Williams' daughter Coco goes for a walk with big sister Teddy in new video Robbie and Ayda Field's youngest child Coco turned one in August

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's children are growing up quickly! On Monday, doting mum Ayda shared a sweet video on Instagram of one-year-old Coco being supported by her and older sister Teddy, seven, as they took a walk outside. The adorable baby was wrapped up warm in a white winter coat and matching tights with a bear print, which matched her pink teddy bear ears hat. Fans adored the cute footage, with many taking to commenting on Ayda's post, with one writing: "Omg time flies, she's so big already. I love that outfit. Nice to see her big sister too," while another wrote: "So cute, great that Coco is learning to walk." A third added: "Wow go Coco. Love the outfit as well."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Coco is growing up fast!

Coco celebrated her first birthday in August, with her doting parents and older siblings Teddy and Charlie throwing her a unicorn-themed party at their home in LA. Robbie and Ayda pulled out all the stops for their little girl, decorating their home with a large "Happy birthday banner", unicorn balloons, a unicorn inflatable in their swimming pool and a delicious-looking unicorn cake topped with thousands of colourful sprinkles.

MORE: Adorable photos from Coco's first birthday party

The couple's oldest daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in 2018

The youngest member of the Williams family was born via a surrogate, and Robbie and Ayda had kept their baby news a secret until their daughter's safe arrival. They announced that they had welcomed a new addition to their fans a month in September 2018. Ayda said they had been "keeping a very special secret," before adding: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible."

READ: Ronnie Wood's twins hit major milestone - and it's pretty emotional

It's been a busy week for the Williams family, who celebrated Charlie's fifth birthday over the weekend. On Saturday, Robbie and Ayda threw a dragon-themed sleepover party for their only son, which scored some serious parenting points as Ayda had even managed to include healthy snacks among the sweet treats. The following day, Charlie turned five and woke up to a pile of presents on the dining room table, along with two giant helium balloons marking out his age.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.