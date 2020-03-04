Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's baby girl is growing up fast! In celebration of little Mia's eight-month birthday on 4 March, her proud daddy shared a sweet new video with his Instagram followers. "And just like that you're 8 months old," the Strictly star wrote. "You went from being the size of my forearm to now, starting to say papa. I love you princesa @glouiseatkinson." He accompanied his message with a photo showing him in the garden with newborn Mia, and a recent clip showing the little girl in her car seat, sweetly copying Gorka as he says 'Papa'. Mum Gemma was among those to comment on the post, writing: "Maybe when she's like, I dunno age 5, she might start to say mama," along with a rolling eyes emoji. "I love you."

Gemma, 35, has previously joked that she was devastated when Mia started speaking, explaining: "I carried her. Had a kidney infection with her around seven months. I was taken to A&E. I had an achy back, swollen feet, quite a traumatic birth followed by a haemorrhage – and this morning, the first thing she starts saying… Dada! Dada dada. Now I know dada is easier than mamma but come on Mia! Crikey!" Gemma then panned the camera around to her 29-year-old Spanish boyfriend, who was unable to hide the delighted look on his face.

Gorka and Gemma welcomed baby Mia on 4 July 2019

Gorka and Gemma, who recently moved into a new home in Greater Manchester, have just celebrated a special anniversary. In February, the former Hollyoaks actress revealed it had been two years since Gorka asked her to be his girlfriend. She shared a series of never-before-seen photos from their relationship, including a snap of her partner with a mug that read: "You had me at 'Hola,'" a reference to Gorka's Spanish heritage. In the caption, Gemma gushed: "Two years ago today you asked me to 'be your girlfriend'. I'm glad I said yes. Thanks for everything Gorks. For being so kind and patient (even when I was mean whenever I was hungry during the last trimester)."

The couple met on the set of Strictly in 2017 - although, they weren't dancing partners at that time; Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke. The pair then embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour. In February 2019, they announced that Gemma was pregnant with their first child, and they welcomed little Mia on 4 July.