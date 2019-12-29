Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field tend to keep their family out of the spotlight, but the celebrity couple have given a rare insight into their personal lives in a new interview with You magazine. Admitting their fears for their three young children, Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, and Coco, 15 months, Robbie disclosed: "We're terrified of raising maladjusted brats. We have a revulsion towards ill-mannered people." The pair are currently homeschooling their oldest two kids while Robbie embarks on his world tour so that they can still spend time with their dad regularly. However, they are making sure that they "do activities with other kids, like tennis and music," every day.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are worried their children will be spoilt

Watch Robbie Williams' daughter's singing causes tears on Loose Women

In November, Robbie gave an insight into his children's personalities while appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show. Admitting that they are already taking after him in different ways, he said: "Teddy is very much jazz hands, she came out of the womb like that… Charlie is like me off stage and Teddy is like me on stage and we don't know what Coco is like yet…," the singer said, adding: "Coco has started to walk and she is taking in different things. She surely is going to be adding to the spirit of this Christmas for us all."

MORE: Meghan Markle's friend gets special recognition from the Queen

Ayda with her two daughters Teddy and Coco

The star also revealed that his children don't always like their dad's music. "They have started to say, 'Not Daddy again!' Teddy is into Jojo Siwa and she loves Taylor Swift," Robbie said. "What is very sweet is I wrote songs for them and each night Teddy does ask me to sing her a lullaby and it's always her song. I wrote a song called 'Go gentle, for all your days and nights, I’m going to be there' and then Charlie wants me to sing his."

READ: Dianne Buswell pays touching tribute to late grandfather

This year, the family spent the festive season at their house in London, ahead of Robbie's tour. They tend to split their time between their and LA, where they live for the majority of the time with Ayda's mum, Gwen. The coupe often give glimpses into their houses in photos on social media, and Ayda is known for going all out with her decorations, especially for Christmas time. While their children are often featured in candid photos on Robbie and Ayda's Instagram pages, the doting parents are conscious not to show their faces in order to protect their privacy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.