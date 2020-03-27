Ronan Keating delighted his fans on Thursday by sharing a brand new music video. In honour of the incredible work of the NHS workers during the current coronavirus pandemic, Ronan – with the help of his wife Storm Keating – filmed a new, DIY video for his hit cover of When You Say Nothing at All. Alongside the video, the doting dad wrote: "A virtual hug to you all. Nothing At All, COVID 19 style."

WATCH: Ronan Keating films new music video

He continued: "Spent the afternoon shooting this for all the @nhswebsite and key workers globally fighting the virus. Thank you, god bless you all. #whenyoudonothingatall #whenyoutouchnothingatall Director credit goes to my wife that’s [sic] expecting a baby tomorrow! @stormykeating and lighting by Sharni (Storm’s mum)."

Storm and Cooper

Hours earlier, the former Boyzone singer heaped praise on Storm, who is just "hours away from giving birth" to the couple's second child together. Sharing a lovely snap from their garden with their son Cooper, the 43-year-old singer gushed: "Can't believe this incredible woman. A force to be reckoned with - hours from our little girl arrives in this world and she is chasing Coops around the garden." Ronan also addressed the recent lockdown, adding: "Even in our strange circumstances she is keeping the normal and focusing on what's real."

On Tuesday, Storm was forced to address claims that she was "up the wall" and deeply stressed about the coronavirus pandemic while expecting her second baby. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Cooper, she assured fans that this was not the case "Calm. Just wanted to reassure all my family, friends and followers that despite the latest stories claiming I am 'up the walls' given we're due any day now, and during this clouded and uncertain time... I am not," she explained.

