Storm Keating has lifted the spirits of her Instagram followers, sharing a joke about marriage amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Just like everyone else in the UK, both Storm and her husband Ronan Keating are in lockdown following the UK government's new restrictions. The post read: "Thoughts and prayers going out to all the married men who've spent months telling their wives, 'I'll do that when I get home.'"

Storm Keating shared this joke on Instagram

In jest, Storm - who is pregnant with her second child - wrote in the caption: "This made me giggle - nice to still find humour despite the situation x." Her fans were quick to comment, with one saying: "We all need to laugh at the moment, and this cracked me up!!" Another remarked: "Love this. We all need laughter in the situation." A third post read: "Love it. This made me smile. So true. Hope you are all well xx."

READ: Ben Shephard celebrates 16th wedding anniversary amid coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Storm and Ronan Keating's home

The funny post comes shortly after Storm addressed reports that she has been deeply stressed about the coronavirus pandemic while expecting her second baby. Taking to Instagram to share a snap of herself with their young son, Cooper, she promised fans that the family were staying calm. "Calm. Just wanted to reassure all my family, friends and followers that despite the latest stories claiming I am 'up the walls' given we're due any day now, and during this clouded and uncertain time... I am not," she explained.

MORE: Ronan Keating reveals he's in self-isolation amid coronavirus fears

"I am super calm, healthy, content and have been self-isolating with my family, even before the government started advising pregnant women to. So please don't worry. We are being diligent about our health and safety but keeping busy from home, going about our lives and business like normal." The expectant mother concluded: "Ro and I are super excited about our pending arrival and feel very blessed to hopefully be meeting our little girl soon despite the situation. I won’t deny it’s a strange time, a little scary and certainly inconvenient, but none of that really matters... not in comparison to what other people are going through."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.