Ronan Keating is in self-isolation amid the nation's ongoing coronavirus fears. The Boyzone singer, who presents the Magic Radio Breakfast Show, recently returned to the UK after playing a gig in Singapore. Since his trip last week, the 43-year-old has been working remotely from home as an "extra precaution". Speaking on the show earlier this week, Ronan said: "We have to be cautious, we have to be clever about it and it makes total sense. I'm feeling fine."

Ronan Keating is in self-isolation following his trip to Singapore

A Magic Radio spokesperson has since told HELLO!: "After returning from a gig in Singapore ten days ago, Ronan has been doing the Magic Radio Breakfast Show remotely at home as an extra precaution. Our priority is the wellbeing of our staff and presenters, and with many sharing equipment within our studios the decision was made to take this extra measure.

"Using the latest technology, Ronan has been able to interact with his co-host Harriet Scott as usual and so there has been no change for listeners. Ronan has shown no symptoms and unless Government guidance changes, he will return to the studios as normal from next week."

Ronan is the latest star to be in self-isolation; on Tuesday, Michelle Heaton revealed that she and her family have been staying indoors at their home in Hertfordshire amid concern they may have indirectly come into contact with a neighbour infected with the COVID-19 virus. "I suppose I'm as clueless as everybody else," she explained on Lorraine.

"I am taking that precaution because little AJ's immune system, when he had meningitis, it was very weak. The last thing we want as parents is to bring anything into a school...as far as we are aware, we don’t have it. It's just a precaution."

