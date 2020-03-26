Ronan Keating has heaped praise on his wife Storm, who is just "hours away from giving birth" to the couple's second child together. Sharing a lovely snap from their garden with their son Cooper, the 43-year-old singer gushed: "Can't believe this incredible woman. A force to be reckoned with - hours from our little girl arrives in this world and she is chasing Coops around the garden." Ronan also addressed the recent lockdown, adding: "Even in our strange circumstances she is keeping the normal and focusing on what's real."

Fans rushed to wish the couple all the luck in the world as they prepare to welcome their daughter during the coronavirus pandemic. "Stay safe hope all goes well, no better feeling welcoming a new baby x," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "As mums we have to keep normality going." A third post read: "Oh wow, hope all goes well and baby Keating arrives safely." A fourth person stated: "Stay safe, can't wait to see baby girl x."

READ: Storm Keating shares hilarious post on marriage during coronavirus lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Storm and Ronan Keating's home

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Storm addressed reports that she has been deeply stressed about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak while expecting her second baby. Taking to Instagram to share a snap of herself with their young son, Cooper, she promised fans that the family were staying calm. "Calm. Just wanted to reassure all my family, friends and followers that despite the latest stories claiming I am 'up the walls' given we're due any day now, and during this clouded and uncertain time... I am not," she explained.

READ: Ben Shephard celebrates 16th wedding anniversary amid coronavirus

"I am super calm, healthy, content and have been self-isolating with my family, even before the government started advising pregnant women to. So please don't worry. We are being diligent about our health and safety but keeping busy from home, going about our lives and business like normal." The expectant mother concluded: "Ro and I are super excited about our pending arrival and feel very blessed to hopefully be meeting our little girl soon despite the situation. I won’t deny it’s a strange time, a little scary and certainly inconvenient, but none of that really matters... not in comparison to what other people are going through."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.