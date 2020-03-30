Love Island's Dr Alex left in tears over little girl's adorable thank you card The medic was moved by one fan's kind gesture thanking NHS staff for their ongoing work

He's one of millions of health care professionals working tirelessly on the frontline as the UK fights the current coronavirus pandemic. Yet Doctor Alex George's efforts haven't gone unnoticed or unappreciated, thanks to one little girl's heartwarming gesture.

Taking to Instagram, the former Love Island star posted a sweet snap of a thank you card he received from one young fan over the weekend. Sharing a photo of the card, which features a drawing of Alex in his blue doctor's scrubs, the 30-year-old revealed that the kind act had moved him to tears.

He wrote: "This was made by a lovely little girl who wanted to say thank you to NHS staff for their fight against the coronavirus. Needless to say I have been sobbing away at how cute this is. We are in this together. Let's do this. Thank you little Emma this has made my day x."

Shortly after uploading the post, Alex told his Instagram followers that he was currently living alone whilst working shifts at his hospital in Lewisham. In a video posted to his stories on Saturday, he said: "A lot of you might have realised I am living by myself during this period going from A&E to home and keeping away from everyone, as I don't want to give [girlfriend] Amelia an illness.

Dr Alex shared this adorable card from one little girl

"In the NHS or any other health care system around the world, I know a lot of us like myself are isolating alone and I know that can be not ideal, and lonely even. But we're in it so together and I just wanted to say to anyone that feels that way, you are not alone," he added. Dr Alex was notoriously unlucky in love in the Love Island Villa in 2018, but went on to meet actress Amelia Bath later that year, with the couple being inseparable ever since.

