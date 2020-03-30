Tess Daly has expressed her gratitude after she was treated to a sweet surprise on her 51st birthday, which took place during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Her husband Vernon Kay took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a snap from the London Underground, who posted a heartfelt message on their tributes page, All on the Board. The account often shares inspirational quotes and dedications with commuters on boards displayed within the Underground – and their latest offering marked the Strictly Come Dancing host's birthday.

"Happy Birthday Tess Daly, we hope your dreams and wishes come true, may your day in isolation be filled with love and fun," the sign read. "We hope you spend the afternoon being spoiled rotten and spend the evening Strictly Come Dancing in the living room. You're a national treasure and you don't look a day over twenty-one."

The London Underground shared this message

The message continued: "Modelling and striking poses from Tokyo to Paris and New York, when love's taking over it can turn any serious violence of the summer into sweet harmony; the camera never lies and at heart we are all Children In Need of an LA pool party and a surprise. Wouldn't it be nice if this time tomorrow we could get back to reality."

Acknowledging how the couple were celebrating at home with their two children in self-isolation, Vernon said in the caption: "We've been isolating both at home and digitally. It just brings it home how special family life is. However wanted to post this and thank @allontheboard Happy Birthday @tessdaly." Birthday girl Tess added: "How lovely is that? Very special xx."

Claudia Winkleman posted this on her Instagram Stories

The TV presenter later took to her Instagram Stories to reveal how she spent her big day – with a social distancing bike ride. "Daily dose of fresh air," she wrote. "Birthday bike ride." Although she couldn't celebrate her 51st with other members of her family and close friends, her co-host Claudia Winkleman was sure to pay tribute. "Happy birthday baby," she said alongside a photo of Tess. Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli wrote: "Miss you @tessdaly @bbcstrictly #stayathome."

