Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools brightened up their fans' day after sharing a funny video of the couple cooking together. The Instagram clip saw Jools pretending to be a DJ as she cooked on the hob, whilst listening to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's classic Islands in the Stream. "Mrs got the moves," wrote Jamie. "Slippers rock the party, teenagers walked out." In another post, the celebrity chef could be heard shouting, "Go on, spin those decks. Just spin them."

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares funny video of wife Jools dancing

The couple are clearly making the most of their time together with their five children during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The pair have been keeping their followers up-to-date with what they are getting up to, with Jamie encouraging his fans to cook. They also joined thousands of people across the nation to show their support for the NHS staff. Sharing a video of them clapping, the TV star said: "A huge THANK YOU to everyone who works for the NHS and all the amazing care workers right now, you're amazing! Big love x #ClapForOurCarers."

The couple share five children together

Earlier this month, the couple revealed they were unable to celebrate their eldest daughter Poppy's 18th birthday in style. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the doting parents shared a black-and-white snap of their firstborn child being kissed on the head by Jools when she was a baby to mark the milestone occasion. "Our darling Poppy, now you are 18," wrote the celebrity chef and his wife. "Happy Happy Birthday. Words will never be able to express how absolutely proud of you we are. Our little Curley blonde-haired baby, and firstborn."

"You were our start into the huge adventure of being parents and we have loved every second of it (teenage years slightly omitted)," they joked. Referencing the coronavirus pandemic, the couple promised that they will celebrate her 18th birthday in style once things return to normal. "Although everything right now is frightening and uncertain we hope for you, to soon go on your own wonderful and exciting adventures and know that mum and dad love you so so much," Jamie added. "We wish you the happiest day and we will celebrate when we can."

