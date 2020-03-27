David Tennant's wife Georgia shared a heartfelt post ahead of her eldest son Ty's 18th birthday on Friday, but admitted his plans to celebrate had been dashed by the coronavirus lockdown. Sharing a photo of the budding actor on Instagram, the mum-of-five said he has been "the best thing to ever happen to me" after welcoming him when she was 17.

"In a few short hours this boy will turn 18 and whilst it probably wasn't his dream to spend his birthday stuck in a house with his parents and 4 small siblings, I couldn't be more thrilled I get him all to myself!" Georgia wrote.

Ty Tennant celebrates his 18th birthday on Friday

"He's been the best thing to ever happen to me and when others doubted the success of our partnership I just knew the day would come when I would get to say… 'I TOLD YOU SO!' And that day is here. Happy Birthday @ty_tenzo. You've made me what I love to be more than anything. Right," she added.

Ty is the eldest of Georgia's five children, and he was adopted by her husband, Doctor Who actor David, when they married in 2011. The couple are also parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, five months.

The teenager looks set to follow in David's footsteps, having starred in War of the Worlds and Tolkien, and previously admitted he would love a role in Doctor Who. Ty has some serious Doctor Who family connections, as his maternal grandfather, Peter Davison, played the fifth Doctor, while his dad also took on the prestigious role.

Chatting to The Sun, he said: "Doctor Who is such a massive thing to take on. I don't think I would ever decline the offer. Whoever is truly right for it will get the role. If I am granted that, I will certainly do my best."

