Gemma Atkinson shares relatable working from home photo – and it will leave you in hysterics The former Hollyoaks star shared the hilarious photo on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson has shared a hilarious photo of herself trying to work from home while her daughter Mia pokes at her head as boyfriend Gorka Marquez giggles away in the background. The doting mum, like the rest of the British population, is currently self-isolating in her Manchester home with partner and Strictly star Gorka and their soon-to-be ninth-month-old daughter, and the former Hollyoaks star is trying to juggle motherhood and work just like many of us. Gemma can also be seen wearing a pair of wonky glasses, and is pulling a slightly bewildered face – we know the feeling!

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares new video with baby Mia and she's just like her mum

The radio host captioned the photo: "Working from home is going well. Thanks for tuning in to me and Wes on @hitsradiouk and thank you to @gorka_marquez for having three solid hours with Mia in between making our tea which clearly he’s coping well with."

Gemma shared the hilarious photo on Instagram

Needless to say, many of the 35-year-old's fans were quick to relate. One replied: "My daughter made an appearance in my work video conference this morning and offered everyone a cup of tea," while another added: "Yup. Three kids here. Working from home is [crying face emoji]."

Aside from posting hilarious photos on social media, Gemma has also been using the platform to keep her thousands of followers up to date with her intense home workouts, and on Friday, the mother-of-one fell to the floor after accepting an intense fitness challenge from boyfriend Gorka.

Gemma wrote on Instagram: "Today Gorka said to me, do 20,000 meters on the bike stopping every three minutes to do 12kb swings and 12kb goblet squats. Easy I said…" Less than an hour later, the TV star shared a video of herself hopping off the exercise bike in her home gym and laying on the floor.

