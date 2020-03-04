Gemma Atkinson has responded to trolls who accused her of using Photoshop in her latest shoot for Woman and Home magazine. In the images, the former Hollyoaks star can be seen posing up a storm, and looked absolutely flawless as she does so. However, some of the mother-of-one's followers pointed out that they couldn't see Gemma's C section scar, leading Gemma to respond in a length Instagram post saying that her scar is positioned much lower down than her underwear line, and adding that she didn't get many stretch marks while pregnant with baby Mia, now seven months.

Gemma's full message read: "My face when I’m accused of 'faking pics' because you can’t see my C section scar or stretch marks. Seriously. On my latest post in my shoot for WH (Which I love btw!) a lot of people have DM’d me or commented on articles and my page that my pics must be airbrushed because my scar or stretch marks aren’t visible. Now I’m no expert but I’m assuming C sections are dependant on a lot of things. The size and position of your baby and your surgeon being a few of them. Mia was under 5lb. Tiny!

Gemma shared the post on Instagram

"She was low down and engaged but couldn’t be pushed out so she was cut out instead. My scar is around 8cm long and low down below my knicker line. For me to show it on pictures id quite frankly be showing you the top of my vagina!

Earlier in the day, Gemma shared some images from the shoot

"Now onto stretch marks. I didn’t get any on my tummy. I got a few faint white ones on the top of my bum cheeks but I had some there before Mia. I think I actually got them in high school... Again, I’m no expert but I’m told regardless of lotions and potions they come down to the elasticity in our skin and how quickly our bumps grow.

"My mum didn’t get any on her tummy & neither did my sister so maybe genetics play a role too. Who knows. Should woman who have them be made to feel bad and apologise? ABSOLUTELY NOT! Should woman who didn’t get them be made to feel guilty & apologise? ABSOLUTELY NOT! "Motherhood is physically different for every single female body and we are all in our own way just trying to deal with it. My one wish, especially now being a role model for Mia, is for us to all feel secure in our own bodies, because life’s too short and we all deserve to be happy. Unfortunately I don’t know what the answer is to making that happen. What I do know, is that looking for 'flaws' or trying to bring others down won’t make you feel any better.

"There’s enough room for us all to shine and be our best selves! I was going to post a pic of my scar as proof it’s actually there, but then I thought, no. The negative people aren’t getting that. My scar is for me, Gorks and Mia. Our imperfect reminder of how lucky we are to have our family."

