Gemma Atkinson is known for her intense fitness routines, but on Friday, the mother-of-one took things up a notch. Taking to Instagram, Gemma revealed that her partner, Strictly star Gorka Marquez, had set her a full-on gym challenge, but little did she know she'd end up on the gym floor by the end of it. She wrote: "Today Gorka said to me, do 20,000 meters on the bike stopping every three minutes to do 12kb swings and 12kb goblet squats. Easy I said…"

Next, Gemma shared a video filmed 47 minutes later, and the former Hollyoaks star was clearly struggling as she rode an exercise bike, even saying: "I can't do it anymore. My legs." But with a little help from Gorka, who sweetly cheered his girlfriend on, Gemma completed the challenge, hopped off the exercise bike, and lay on the floor. Adorably, her beloved dogs Ollie and Norman were quick to run over to their exhausted mum and give her some attention.

Gemma could be seen on the floor

Gemma and Gorka are currently self-isolating in their Manchester home with their soon-to-be eight-month-old daughter Mia, and the doting parents have kept their thousands of followers entertained with sweet videos of the little girl.

Last week, Gemma shared an adorable new video, revealing that the tot was teething. In the clip on the 35-year-old's Instagram Stories, her daughter looked so cute sat on her lap as the TV star joked that "teething is fun". Gemma then looked at her daughter while shaking her head, and Mia sweetly mimicked her mum's action and started to shake her own head in unison.

Gemma recently shared how her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter in July 2019. Uploading two photos of herself and Gorka pre and post-baby, she wrote: "Before kids on a weekend VS after kids on a weekend," adding three crying-laughing emojis and tagging her boyfriend.

In the first photo, the couple is smiling in a sunny location, with Gemma's arm around Gorka's shoulder and the sea in the background behind them. They both looked happy and carefree. In the second photo, Gemma and Gorka slumped against what appeared to be their headboard, each wearing a face mask and looking a tad unimpressed.

