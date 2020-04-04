Jools Oliver is husband Jamie's new camerawoman! Jamie shared the news in a hilarious Instagram video, in which the celebrity chef shared a glimpse inside his makeshift home studio, where himself and Jools were standing, looking at the camera. Jamie could be heard saying: "Here is my new camera person, Jools. We're both in our jim-jams. We're going to do today's lunch, which we'll show you early next week, so I hope you enjoy it." Jools then excitedly added: "Mhmm!"

WATCH: Jamie Oliver films Channel 4 show in family home amid coronavirus pandemic

On Friday, the Olivers celebrated their youngest daughter's birthday. Petal turned eleven, and to mark the occasion doting mum Jools shared a lovely snap of Petal wearing a homemade crown and heaped praise on her for sharing the same sense of humour. "Happy birthday little legend number three," she said in the caption. "Now you are 11. Thank you for making me laugh pretty hard most days, love that we share the same sense of humour!!!"

Jamie shared the news on Instagram

She added: "We hope you have a wonderful day with us all together, we love you so much xxx." Fans rushed to post comments underneath - with some even suggesting that Petal takes after her mother in the gene department. "She is your mini me, such a beauty. Happy birthday Petal," said one follower, while another remarked: "So like her mum!" A third post read: "She's the double of you Jools!"

Both Jools and Jamie as well as their four other children will have pulled out all the stops to make the day special at home. Last month, the family marked their eldest Poppy's 18th birthday at home, with the parents vowing to toast the day with family and friends again.

