Jools Oliver has delighted her Instagram followers after sharing a sweet picture of her two sons, River and Buddy, during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The snap saw the brothers hold onto one another whilst hanging out in their playroom. "Morning little ones, so happy you have each other," the doting mum wrote in the caption. Jools, who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, has been making the most of her time with her children whilst observing the UK's COVID-19 restrictions.

Jools Oliver posted this picture of her two sons

Many of her fans were quick to comment on River and Buddy's sibling bond, with one writing: "So true, I'm so glad our kids have got each other even if they don't always feel the feels x." Another remarked: "After a few days of non-stop squabbling my kids are playing like angels this morning and I have honestly never been more grateful." A third post read: "This is what family is all about, too cute." A fourth person said: "It's true. Siblings are really leaning on each other to get through this."

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares funny video of wife Jools dancing

Earlier this week, Jamie brightened up everyone's day after sharing a funny video of the couple cooking together. The Instagram clip saw Jools pretending to be a DJ as she cooked on the hob, whilst listening to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's classic Islands in the Stream. "Mrs got the moves," wrote Jamie. "Slippers rock the party, teenagers walked out." In another post, the celebrity chef could be heard shouting, "Go on, spin those decks. Just spin them."

Over the past few weeks, the pair - who are due to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in June - have been keeping their followers up-to-date with what they are getting up to, with the TV chef encouraging his fans to cook. Each evening, Jamie has been sharing recipes with the nation from his house. "Me, @joolsoliver and the kids are back tonight @channel4 5:30pm with another episode of #KeepCookingCarryOn filmed from home," he said on Wednesday. "Tonight we're cooking up... Fantastic fish tikka curry. One-pan breakfast. Allotment cottage pie."

