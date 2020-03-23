Jamie Oliver shares unseen photo of wife Jools with his parents in heartfelt post The celebrity chef has paid tribute to his mum and wife

Jamie Oliver has made sure his wife and mum were honoured on Mother's Day. Sharing a never-before-seen picture of Jools with his parents Sally and Trevor, the celebrity chef heaped praised on the two important women in his life. "Happy Mother's Day to all of you incredible mums out there," he said in the caption. "I want to just say a huge thank you to my mum @sally__oliver and of course my wonderful wife @joolsoliver."

"Thank you for everything that you do for me and all of the family," he added. "I love you both so much big kiss hunts and have a fantastic day today time to sit back relax and enjoy!!" [sic] The post comes just as millions across the UK were forced to spend Mother's Day away from their mums due to the new social distancing measures the UK government have put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, both Jamie and Jools were unable to celebrate their eldest daughter Poppy's 18th birthday in style. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the doting parents shared a black-and-white snap of their firstborn child being kissed on the head by Jools when she was a baby to mark the milestone occasion. "Our darling Poppy, now you are 18," wrote the celebrity chef and his wife wrote. "Happy Happy Birthday. Words will never be able to express how absolutely proud of you we are. Our little Curley blonde-haired baby, and firstborn."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver talks about the romance of cooking for Jools

"You were our start into the huge adventure of being parents and we have loved every second of it (teenage years slightly omitted)," they joked. Referencing the coronavirus pandemic, the couple promised that they will celebrate her 18th birthday in style once things return to normal. "Although everything right now is frightening and uncertain we hope for you, to soon go on your own wonderful and exciting adventures and know that mum and dad love you so so much," he added. "We wish you the happiest day and we will celebrate when we can."

