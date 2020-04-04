Peter Andre took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of himself gently telling of his 12-year-old daughter Princess for buying non-essential items from Amazon during the current coronavirus pandemic. In the clip, the doting dad can be heard telling his daughter that the fake nails she had ordered were not "essential". "Hang on, woah, woah, woah," the father-of-four could be heard saying as he pulled the pink nails from a cardboard package. "This is non-essential."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily comes to the rescue with homework help

Princess can then be heard saying: "I love them, I literally love them," to which dad Peter replied: "Non-essential." Once more, the soon-to-be-teenager protested, telling her dad: "But they're gorgeous." The Mysterious Girl singer wasn't having any of it though, reiterating: "Non-essential." Sweetly, Princess then thanked her famous parent for the gift, adding: "I'm putting them on now." It was then that the TV star told his daughter: "Love you."

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily home-schools their kids via FaceTime in adorable video

Peter shared the moment on Instagram

MORE: Peter Andre celebrates after admitting to initial homeschooling struggles

Peter has kept his followers up to date throughout the pandemic, sharing daily videos of his family and even revealing that he's been struggling with his children's home-schooling. In one video shared on Instagram, Peter had difficulty identifying prime numbers when helping Princess with her homework, prompting her to hilariously quip: "Dad, you're 47."

In a second video, Peter was downstairs helping with six-year-old Amelia and three-year-old Theodore with homework, when Princess came downstairs holding a maths test, and asked: "Dad, what is this? It's a math test." Peter responded by saying: "Why'd you ask me what it was then?" Unimpressed, his eldest daughter replied: "You don't even know what a prime number is, so how are you meant to help me?"

Peter shares Amelia and Theo with his wife Emily MacDonagh, and Princess and 14-year-old Junior with ex-wife Katie Price.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.