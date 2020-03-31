Peter Andre is getting into the swing of things during the coronavirus lockdown. The singer took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate a successful day at home, having admitted he initially struggled with homeschooling. Pete, 47, shared a split screen photo of a delicious meal he had prepared, and told his 1.3million followers: "Homeschooling done. Kids Exercising done. Theo and Millie bathed, and now dinner prepped for them from scratch :)) daddy day care; I've got this (obvs using same pic 4 times cos I forgot to take one of the others, but you get the idea)."

Peter Andre shared a photo of the delicious meal he prepared after a succesful day homeschooling

It comes after Pete admitted struggling with home-schooling his kids, sharing a number of videos showing the realities of life in the Andre house. One showed him trying to help 12-year-old Princess compete a task that involved identifying prime numbers, with the Mysterious Girl singer admitting he was unsure which numbers to pick. "Dad, you're 47!" his daughter quipped in response.

MORE: Peter Andre's son Junior reveals he's showing symptoms of coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares homeschooling struggles with daughter Millie

Another clip showed him trying to get Millie to sit down and work on her science project – without much success. "Millie, we can't be listening to Bruno Mars, we've got homework!" he can be heard saying, before panning over to his six-year-old, who can be seen twirling around to the track, ignoring her dad.

MORE: Peter Andre’s daughter Amelia looks like a mini version of her mum in adorable new video

Pete and his wife Emily, with whom he shares Millie and three-year-old Theo, are currently living in separate rooms in order to protect their family from Covid-19. Doctor Emily has been working in her local hospital as the contagious disease sweeps across the UK, and Pete opened up about their new living arrangements last week during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre posts rare video of all four children playing together

"She obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality, but because she's exposed to the virus quite a lot at the moment in the last few days, it means now at home… we're having to… it's weird to say, but we're having to be in separate rooms," he shared. "And the reason for that is because I'm the one who has to have the kids now and so if I'm exposed to it as well… I'm just scared the kids are going to get it." Pete has taken on the responsibility of looking after their two children Theo and Amelia as well as his eldest kids, Junior, 14, and Princess, whom he shares with Katie Price.