Peter Andre reveals his pride at wife Emily during coronavirus pandemic The couple have been married since 2015 and share two children together

Peter Andre has shared his pride as wife Emily MacDonagh continues to work as a doctor amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Australian star took to Instagram to share a photograph in support of the NHS and its workers, showing Emily posing with some of her colleagues, each holding signs that together read: "We stay here for you, please stay home for us." "Proud :) #supportthenhs," Pete, 47, wrote. "Thank you so much to ALL the NHS and the carers up and down the country." The singer's message was met with an outpouring of support, with one follower writing, "HEROES" and another commenting: "So brave... Thank you Emily and your amazing work colleagues." A third added: "Amazing x I have been a nurse for 24yrs and this is the 1st time I have felt scared! It is so important for people to listen and act responsibly x."

Peter Andre proudy posted a photo of Emily with her NHS colleagues

With Emily, 30, hard at work, Peter has taken on the role of home-schooling their children. On Monday, he shared a rare photo of all four of his children doing some artwork on the floor of their playroom at his home in Surrey on Monday, writing: "Arts and crafts day 1." The image showed Princess, 12, Amelia, six, and Junior, 14, painting rainbows together while sat on a polka dot mat on the floor, while his youngest child Theo, three, sat on a bench at the back of the room.

Peter has been vocal about keeping his family safe following the spread of COVID-19, and recently revealed it would be "irresponsible" not to have enough food at home if his children became ill. The father-of-four confessed he has been stockpiling as his wife Emily is susceptible to catching the coronavirus.

In his New! column, he wrote: "If anyone in our household is going to be exposed to the virus it's probably Emily because she works in a hospital, but until we're told otherwise we're just carrying on as normal. We have started stocking up on dry and canned food, though. If we do have to self-quarantine, we have a large family to feed and it would be irresponsible for us not to be prepared."