Peter Andre reveals he and doctor wife Emily are staying in separate rooms to protect children from coronavirus

Peter Andre has opened up about life in self-isolation as he takes care of his children while his "courageous" doctor wife Emily works on the frontline. The medic - who shares two children with the singer - has been working in her local hospital as the contagious disease sweeps across the UK. Appearing on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain live from his home in Surrey, Peter confessed that the couple are now living in separate rooms due in order to protect their kids from COVID-19.

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals he and doctor wife Emily are staying in separate rooms

"She obviously tells me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality, but because she's exposed to the virus quite a lot at the moment in the last few days, it means now at home.. we're having to… it's weird to say, but we're having to be in separate rooms," he shared. "And the reason for that is because I'm the one who has to have the kids now and so if I'm exposed to it as well… I'm just scared the kids are going to get it." Peter has taken on the responsibility of looking after their two kids Theo and Amelia as well as his eldest children Junior and Princess, whom he shares with Katie Price.

Peter Andre proudy posted a photo of Emily with her NHS colleagues

"Emily, along with all the NHS staff and carers are now exposed to something," he explained. "When they come home, their exposure means that we've got to be careful. They've got to be careful, obviously, so we have to have some sort of distance, because we don't want the kids to catch it, so it's a little bit difficult times." Heaping praise on Emily, he continued: "But she's my absolute hero for doing this, so many people are just stepping up to the plate. This is a really serious issue and I've agreed with you all along when you're telling people, 'Listen to what's going on. This isn't a joke, this is serious."

Host Lorraine Kelly also asked Peter how homeschooling was going, to which he said: "My appreciation for teachers has gone way, way high." He added: "'It's nothing compared to what Emily's doing and NHS staff and carers up and down the country. What I'm doing is absolutely nothing to that, but it's got its own challenges because I'm not used to it. I'm used to having the kids around, but I'm not used to the homework side of it. The kids are starting to realise that I'm not as smart as I thought I was!"

