Amanda Holden hosts incredible disco for daughter Hollie and 31 of her friends Amanda Holden and her family are self-isolating in their Surrey home

Amanda Holden and her family may be self-isolating in their Surrey home, but that hasn't stopped the radio presenter from hosting an incredible disco for her daughter Hollie and 31 of her friends.

The 49-year-old, however, made sure she didn't break any social distancing rules that have been put in place to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, and threw the party via zoom, a video conference service.

The mother-of-two shared a fun clip of Hollie's disco on her Instagram, and it showed the eight-year-old excitedly jumping up and down in the living room to Taylor Swift's Shake it Off. Amanda was, of course, the hostess with the mostess, and even got out an incredible colourful disco ball that illuminated Holly as she danced in front of her friends.

MORE: 9 celebrities coping with household chores on lockdown just like the rest of us

"So we had a #zoom disco for HRH and 31 of her little friends. #wecandothis last one dancing Taylor Swift," she captioned the fun clip.

Amanda has been making sure her daughters are entertained whilst confined at home but has also made time for herself and her best friends amid the pandemic. Last Friday, the Britain's Got Talent star and six of her friends enjoyed a virtual night out and shared details of it with her Instagram followers. The TV stars shared a screengrab of the fun gathering – which included celebrity friends Lisa Faulkner and Angela Griffin – chatting away on Zoom, and they even enjoyed a glass of wine in the process. The TV star added the caption: "My girls. What a lovely night. I appreciate them even more than I did before. To be honest, I appreciate them so much more than I did before." It seems the feeling was mutual, with Lisa and Angela both leaving a string of heart emojis in the comment section of Amanda's post.