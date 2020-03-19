Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a heart-melting video of her eight-year-old daughter Hollie writing a note to their neighbours. When asked by her mum what she was doing, Hollie revealed that she was writing notes to ask her neighbours if they needed any help amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hollie could be seen sitting in the family kitchen writing a letter as Amanda asked: "Hol, what are you doing?" Hollie could then be heard saying: "I'm writing a letter to the neighbours to see if they need our help."

The Britain's Got Talent star has been sharing plenty of photos and videos with her followers this week, and even revealed one of the surprising ways that she has been spending her time. When she's not busy helping her daughter write notes for the neighbours, the Heart Radio host can be found watching A-listers' Instagram videos, just like the rest of us!

On Tuesday night, the mother-of-two left a heart-eyed emoji on Chrissy Teigen's hilarious social media post. In the video, Chrissy could be seen making the most of her time cooped up indoors. Wearing nothing but a towel, the model sat on top of her husband John Legend's piano as he played away, but best of all, the mother-of-two treated herself to a large glass of rosé.

On Sunday, the TV star directly addressed the coronavirus pandemic when she asked her followers to be considerate and kind to one another. The doting mum shared a quote on Instagram that read: "Even the smallest act of caring for another person is like a drop of water – it will make ripples throughout the entire pond." What's more, Amanda has still been heading to the office daily for her radio show, looking as flawless as ever.

