Amanda Holden and her friends enjoyed a girls' night out on Friday – albeit virtually. The Britain's Got Talent star shared a screengrab of herself and her close friends – including Lisa Faulkner and Angela Griffin – chatting away on Zoom, and they even enjoyed a glass of wine in the process. The TV star added the caption: "My girls. What a lovely night. I appreciate them even more than I did before. To be honest, I appreciate them so much more than I did before." It seems the feeling was mutual, with Lisa and Angela both leaving a string of heart emojis in the comment section of Amanda's post.

WATCH: Amanda shares a glimpse into her front room

Like the rest of the UK, Amanda is currently self-isolating with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has kept her followers up to date with her journey while cooped up at home, even revealing her home-schooling setup. Taking once again to Instagram, the Heart Radio host shared some snaps of her daughters' work areas, and they're certainly impressive.

Amanda shared the photo on Instagram

Her eldest Lexi, 14, had an impressive number of textbooks and notebooks stacked high on her desk, alongside her green MacBook. Lexi appeared to be studying in her bedroom in what looked like a very grown-up setting, given the candles, reed diffuser and cup of tea that were pictured on her desk. Her younger sister Hollie, meanwhile, had a kid-friendly station, featuring a glittery pencil case, a tablet with a pink butterfly cover and a notebook open on a page of a drawing. "Work stations #wecandoit," Amanda captioned her post.

What's more, the 49-year-old also shared the sweet way Hollie is helping out the family's neighbours amid the pandemic. The doting mum shared a heart-melting video on social media of Hollie writing notes to ask her neighbours if they needed any help – what an amazing gesture!

