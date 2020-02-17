Amanda Holden has taken to Instagram to share a powerful tribute to Caroline Flack following her untimely death. In her hard-hitting post, the Britain's Got Talent star addressed the circumstances leading up to Caroline's passing and admitted she felt angry over the treatment of the Love Island presenter. "Utterly devastated to hear of the sudden death of this funny bright beautiful girl," Amanda, 49, wrote alongside a photo of the pair together. "For Caroline to feel that death was the only way out breaks my heart…

"Anger doesn't even begin to cover how I feel about her being thrown to the dogs like she was… Why was she not shown the same level of consideration, protection, warmth and importance as other artists in our industry who have struggled recently? There are criminal gaps in the differences. I am certain there is more to her story… I know the truth will out. May she rest in peace and those responsible for his lack of humanity be brave enough to admit their shame."

Amanda's words certainly struck a chord with her fans and celebrity friends. "Such important words. Thank you," said Dan Wootton, while Katie Piper simply wrote; "Agree" along with a sad face emoji. Tamzin Outhwaite added: "Completely agree Amanda… why did Caroline not receive the same support that others have clearly received?" Abbey Clancy and Dave Gardner shared a series of love heart emojis.

News of Caroline's death was confirmed on Saturday evening in a statement released by her heartbroken family. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," the statement read. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." Her lawyer later confirmed that the 40-year-old took her own life.

Caroline stood down from Love Island after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December. She denied the charge. Her management company said she had been "under huge pressure" since then, and it criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for refusing to drop the charge, even though Lewis said he did not want the case to go ahead. Bail conditions had stopped Caroline having any contact with her boyfriend ahead of her trial next month.

On Sunday, Lewis wrote an emotional tribute to Caroline on Instagram, promising the star he would "be your voice baby" and that he would "try [to] make you proud everyday". "I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking," the 27-year-old tennis player wrote.