Emma Weymouth's father-in-law Lord Bath, 87, dies from coronavirus

Lord Bath, the father-in-law of Emma Weymouth, has passed away from coronavirus. The devastating news of the 87-year-old's death was announced on Sunday in a statement released by his family. "It's with the deepest sadness we have to announce Lord bath has died at the age of 87. Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, passed away on Saturday, 4th April. He was admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on 28th March where it was confirmed he had the coronavirus. The family would like to express their great appreciation for the dedicated team of nurses, doctors and other staff who cared so professionally and compassionately for Alexander in these extremely difficult times for everyone. They would politely request a period of privacy to deal with the loss." Alexander was a politician, artist, and author, and leaves behind children Lady Lenka Abigail Thynn and Ceawiln Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, and wife Anna Thynn, Marchioness of Bath.

Paying tribute to Lord Bath, a close friend tells HELLO!, "Alexander was such a dear friend and so many of us will miss his vibrant presence in our lives. A true English eccentric with a unique outlook on the world, he was as colourful as his murals, and as big in personality as Longleat itself. Despite his titles and background, he welcomed us all with a curiosity and eagerness to form connections and close bonds. Dining with him in his heyday was an unforgettable, fun experience.

"You could be seated next to an aristocrat on one side and a local from the village on the other. His friendships were not constrained by status or artificial social rules. He was inquisitive, kind and, in his own way, often humble and shy. Not even his poor health in later years could blunt his wit or sharp mind. He was as astute as ever, laughing and joking with his oldest friends about their shared experiences and even trouncing much younger friends at chess. Alexander was a one-off, the life and soul of every party, the true lion of Longleat."

The 87-year-old had made many television appearances, most recently in 2014 when he featured on All Changes at Longleat, a three-part documentary that focused on him passing the running of Longleat Estate to his son Ceawiln and daughter-in-law Emma. He continued to live at Longleat House, based in Wiltshire, in a separate wing to his son and daughter-in-law. The 9,000 acre estate is where the first safari park outside of Africa, Longleat safari park, is located, and is home to many exotic animals including lions, giraffes and monkeys, and is open to the public.

Just a few weeks before Lord Bath's tragic death, Emma had shared a video from Longleat of her young children, Henry and John, clapping for the NHS carers who are working tirelessly to help fight coronavirus.

Currently in the UK, over 4,000 people have died from the devastating disease, and there have been over 41,000 reported cases of COVID-19. Doctors and nurses are urging the public to stay at home and to only go out for essential supplies, such as food and medicine, in a bid to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and to save lives.

