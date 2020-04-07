Eamonn Holmes makes a very touching gesture to fans struggling through coronavirus lockdown The This Morning star took to Twitter with his offer

Eamonn Holmes has reached out to those struggling to cope during the coronavirus lockdown. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the This Morning star took to Twitter to offer his support to those experiencing difficulties at this uncertain time. "Anybody struggling out there? Physically or mentally? Can't get to sleep? Here for a few minutes if you want a word," he wrote. Followers quickly responded to his kind gesture, describing their anxiety and additional concerns, and Eamonn took the time to respond to their messages.

One fan wrote: "Yes, got a baby on the way, I'm struggling having to commute to work & I'm a support worker so I have to go to work, plus I suffer from anxiety." "Well chris u r really being tested. That’s a load to carry. But u will do it for your family. Stay strong," the TV star replied. Another heartbreaking tweet read: "Can't sleep. Have two children. Single mum. What happens if I get ill. Due in work next week. Key worker. Worried sick x." Eamonn responded: "Big virtual hug Victoria. Try not to worry about what MIGHT happen. Stay safe xx."

Eamonn's thoughtful gesture comes after he shared a quote on Instagram urging people to focus on the present. It read: "The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, worry about the future or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly."

Eamonn has a cardboard cut-out of wife Ruth in his home office

The popular presenter is currently self-isolating in the beautiful Surrey home he shares with Ruth Langsford and their teenage son, Jack. Every Friday, however, the couple head into the ITV studios to present This Morning; the pair are among the key workers who are allowed to go to work during the UK's lockdown.

Eamonn, 60, recently shared a peek into his working-from-home setup with his fans on social media. The Manchester United fan has his very own room filled with team memorabilia, a red floor in honour of the team's kit colour, signed photos and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton. The room also has a desk and computer for him to work from and, most importantly, a life-size cut-out of wife Ruth wearing an apt red dress.