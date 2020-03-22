Sunday marked a bittersweet day as people around the world celebrated Mother's Day without being able to visit their loved-ones. This Morning star Eamonn Holmes led the celebrities who urged the general public not to go and visit their elderly parents in order to protect them against the coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared a rare photo of himself with him mum Josie, and wrote in the caption: "This Mother's Day is going to be hard for so many of you – but it's because we love our elderly parents that we should follow the medical advice if we can and protect them."

Eamonn Holmes and his mum Josie

Eamonn's followers shared their own stories in the comments, with one writing: "Gutted I won't be able to get to see my mama in person, but we've planned a Skype with my sister too," while another wrote: "So true Eamonn, I won't see my kids or grandkids, I'm not elderly but keep apart due to isolation. Heartbreaking." A third added: "Can't see my mum either but we're going to FaceTime. This shouldn't be happening, it's so sad."

VIDEO: Eamonn Holmes gives wife Ruth Langsford a kiss on This Morning

The This Morning star has a close relationship with his mum

The TV personality's mum and siblings live in Belfast, where he grew up, and he often goes back to visit them. Eamonn was raised with four brothers, and last Mother's Day they all went to visit Josie. Eamonn's mum turned 90 in 2018, and he surprised her with a party to mark the special occasion. She has even made a TV appearance alongside her famous son, starring on UTV show Back Home, which saw Eamonn visit his family in Ireland. The dad-of-four has previously spoken about his relationship with his mother, joking that he had a very "sheltered" upbringing in contrast to his wife Ruth Langsford. Speaking to Sunday Express magazine, he confessed: "She rings me and says, 'Son, that programme is disgusting.' I led a very sheltered Catholic life. People look at my wife and think she is demure and ladylike. But she's had a rough Army upbringing. She likes bawdiness." The star has just a close relationship with his siblings too.

Eamonn has previously spoken about his brothers - Brian Leonard, Colm and Conor – and described them as his "best friends". He told The Guardian: "My brothers and I are very close. Growing up, the lack of space meant we were like bear cubs or dogs that were always biting and nipping at each other, but not now. Today they are my best friends and that's the same for all of us; we love each other's company, we love being with each other, we indulge heavily in, what they call in Belfast, the banter or the craic."

